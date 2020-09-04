Skip to site footer
Gibson Joins Canaries On Loan

Defender heads to Norfolk

7 Hours ago

Burnley defender Ben Gibson has joined Norwich City on a season-loan with a view to a permanent move.

The Clarets’ centre back, who joined the Clarets from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018, has been restricted to just one league start and six appearances since arriving at Turf Moor.

Opportunities were limited due to the outstanding form of centre-back pairing Ben Mee and James Tarkowski and two hernia operations which kept him out for a spell in the first half of the 2018/19 campaign.

Gibson’s last appearance for the Clarets came in the EFL Cup game against Sunderland at Turf Moor in August 2019.

DSC_6943 Gibson cross.jpg

The 27-year-old has now agreed to remain at Carrow Road for the 2020/21 season in a deal that will become permanent should the Canaries win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

 


