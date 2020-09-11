Dyche Welcomes Home Comforts

Sean Dyche was happy to be back home as the Clarets ended their pre-season preparations in impressive style.

Dyche’s men eased past CS Maritimo with goals from Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood and substitute Matej Vydra securing a comprehensive 3-0 win.

The Portuguese top-flight outfit didn’t put up the sternest opposition as they build towards the start of their own league campaign in a week’s time.

But credit must go to the Clarets, whose approach impressed the manager as he welcomed the chance to play a final warm-up game at Turf Moor.

“It’s been a different pre-season, as we know, and some of the games’ programme has probably been different from we’d like,” said Dyche.

“I think everyone is in a similar position but I was pleased with this game, to get back on Turf and just familiarise the players with it again.

“That was part of it, not just the team we were playing but just getting back into Turf and that feeling it brings.

“Overall, it was a good end to a busy period to make sure the players are fit, and they certainly looked fit and well today.

“I was really impressed at how we went about it; the tempo to the game, the will and desire to go and press and make it like a real performance.

“These games can feel strange sometimes, but I thought that was a real high tempo.

“I’d be surprised when I see the stats if that wasn’t quite a high-level performance from us, physically, which is pleasing as well.

“We created chances and looked nice and solid defensively, so that’s good as well. It’s been a good pre-season overall and a good performance today.”

The Clarets utilised all their fit, senior players to top up their fitness levels ahead of next Thursday night’s Carabao Cup opener at home to Sheffield United and the start of their Premier League programme at Leicester City on Sunday-week.

Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson was one of those to benefit from a full 90 minutes as he produced a telling performance as part of his continued comeback.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope chalked up a clean sheet on his return from England duty behind a back four in which James Tarkowski and Kevin Long were again partnered at centre-back in the absence of injured captain Ben Mee.

And with injuries and summer departures leaving the Clarets light on numbers, Dyche is keen to see recruitment done.

“We need players, that’s the challenge,” he added.

“We’re still working with the board to see if we can do that. Hopefully.”

