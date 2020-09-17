Dyche Rues Gudmundsson Setback In Cup Win

Sean Dyche praised his stretched squad following a bittersweet penalty shoot-out victory over Sheffield United.

The Clarets deserved a third round tie at Millwall after coming from behind to defeat the Blades 5-4 on penalties at Turf Moor.

But the loss of Johann Berg Gudmundsson to a twisted knee, following a heavy challenge from Jack Robinson early in the game, left Dyche rueing the loss of another key player in a squad already down to the bare bones ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

The Clarets boss said: “It was a tight game. I didn’t think we did a lot wrong in the first half and in the second half our mentality was great.

“We thrive on our mentality, but I also thought some of our play was good and we opened them up a few times.

“We defended well as a group and I thought there was a real purpose to the performance. We made a lot of changes and they were effective.

“The main thing is, when you change a team, does it look like a team? Sometimes on paper you think so, and when you see it activate you are not sure, but tonight I thought it looked right.

“We are stretched, but we do believe in the players and they have performed well tonight.”

Gudmundsson was stretchered off in the 13th minute after receiving oxygen, following the tackle by Robinson, whose momentum after clearing the ball ended up with the Icelandic international suffering a knee injury.

Dyche said: “The game has changed. I said to Chris (Wilder) that back in our day that was a standard challenge.

“Nowadays, it just doesn’t happen. It’s a red card; it’s as simple as that.

“I wasn’t sure at the time, but I saw it again at half time and there was no reason to do it.

“The players weren’t happy with the challenge at half time, but I managed to get that out of their heads and the thing that disappoints me as a manager is that the officials are there, and the linesman is five yards away and nothing is given.

“But we all know that in the Premier League you touch someone’s ear and their legs buckle. There has to be a balance to the decisions, and tonight they got it wrong and we’ve lost a player.

“It’s not going to be days for Johann, I don’t think. We are going to wait and find out, but he has twisted his knee in the challenge and that’s not good news.”

Matej Vydra’s classy equaliser, from a great team move in the 67th minute, cancelled out David McGoldrick’s early opener to set up a penalty shoot-out.

And clinical finishes from Chris Wood, Vydra, Josh Brownhill, Erik Pieters and Robbie Brady teed up a third round trip to Millwall next week, after Nick Pope saved Oli McBurnie’s penalty.

Dyche, who revealed that injured centre back James Tarkowski (toe) could return against Leicester City on Sunday, beamed: “I thought our lads’ penalties were superb.

“We ran through them yesterday and I said make your mind up and crack it down the middle. None of them did; they all went into the corner and they did a fine job! “