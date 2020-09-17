Dunne Enjoys Winning Feeling

Irish eyes smiled on Turf Moor as Jimmy Dunne made a successful debut and Robbie Brady rolled in the winning penalty as the Clarets went through in the Carabao Cup.

With central defenders James Tarkowski and Ben Mee both out through injury, Dunne stepped into the breach for his first senior appearance in a Burnley shirt.

And the 22-year-old Irishman impressively stood up to the challenge alongside countryman Kevin Long as Burnley came from behind to draw 1-1 with Sheffield United and then advance to round-three with a perfect record in the penalty shoot-out.

“I tried to remain focused and do my job the best I could and communicate well and stick to the basics, and that’s what I’ll continue to do in the future,” said Dunne, who joined the Clarets four years ago after leaving Manchester United.

“You have to get used to playing at that kind of intensity. The boys are used to it but that’s the first I’ve seen and I’m delighted to come out with a win. It’s made the occasion a lot better.

“I’ve been very fortunate with the centre-backs I’ve had ahead of me. It’s frustrating as well because you’re always dying for an opportunity.

“But at the same time I’ve been very fortunate to have a really good group of centre-backs to learn from.

“With the situation tonight I’ve found myself alongside Longy, which was nice as a fellow Irishman and someone who has always spoken well to me and always been there to help me. Again, that’s made the occasion even better.”

Another Republic of Ireland international, David McGoldrick, put the Blades ahead early on before Burnley were rocked by an injury to Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

But Matej Vydra’s 67th-minute goal deservedly pulled Sean Dyche’s men level before Nick Pope saved from Oli McBurnie in the shoot-out and Dubliner Brady completed a 5-4 win on penalties which takes the Clarets to Millwall in round three with only a second League Cup win since 2014.

“The Premier League season has been the premier focus but it’s nice if we can win everything in front of us. That’s all we can do,” added Dunne.

“We approached this with the best mentality possible and attacked it 100 per cent.

“I know from the lads how we train and from the games in the past that we don’t give up.

“We always scrap and we were absolutely brilliant to come back and then be cool in the penalties we well.

“The lads were very cool and collected. I didn’t say anything, but I think Popey might have hit one before me!

“I couldn’t believe how cool the lads are, going up to Rob at the end – no problem to them.”