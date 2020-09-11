Skip to site footer
Club News

Date Set For Blades Cup Clash

Clubs look to streaming game live to fans

10 Hours ago

Burnley’s Carabao Cup second round tie at home to Sheffield United will take place at Turf Moor on Thursday, September 17 (KO 5.30pm).

This game is not being televised, however both clubs are currently in discussion with the EFL regarding streaming the game live to supporters, who are still unable to attend games due to Covid regulations.

Further details will follow.

The winners of the tie will travel to face either Millwall or Cheltenham Town in round three, with ties scheduled w/c September 21.


