Dafabet Reunited With Clarets In New Deal

Burnley have signed a new deal with Dafabet, who become the club’s official Asian betting partner for the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Dafabet, who were founded in 2004 and have since grown to be one of the most popular online betting and gaming services in the world, previously held the role of principal sponsor at the club between 2016 -2018.

John Cruces, Head of Sports Marketing and Sponsorships at Dafabet, said: “We’re very happy to be partnering back up with Burnley Football Club.

“Having previously enjoyed a rewarding partnership, during which time the club qualified for the Europa League, we’re well aware of what the club can do, both on and off the pitch.

“We’re looking forward to working together again.”

Anthony Fairclough, Commercial Director at Burnley Football Club, added: “This is a welcome return for one of our previous partners and we cannot wait to work with them again.”

Dafabet’s new deal will enable the club’s brand to become more widely recognised in Asia, while the betting giant will have their branding on LED on matchdays and activations in and around the community.