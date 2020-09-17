Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Dafabet Reunited With Clarets In New Deal

5 Hours ago

Burnley have signed a new deal with Dafabet, who become the club’s official Asian betting partner for the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Dafabet, who were founded in 2004 and have since grown to be one of the most popular online betting and gaming services in the world, previously held the role of principal sponsor at the club between 2016 -2018.

John Cruces, Head of Sports Marketing and Sponsorships at Dafabet, said: “We’re very happy to be partnering back up with Burnley Football Club.

“Having previously enjoyed a rewarding partnership, during which time the club qualified for the Europa League, we’re well aware of what the club can do, both on and off the pitch.

“We’re looking forward to working together again.”

Anthony Fairclough, Commercial Director at Burnley Football Club, added: “This is a welcome return for one of our previous partners and we cannot wait to work with them again.”

Dafabet’s new deal will enable the club’s brand to become more widely recognised in Asia, while the betting giant will have their branding on LED on matchdays and activations in and around the community.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dunne Enjoys Winning Feeling

Just now

Irish eyes smiled on Turf Moor as Jimmy Dunne made a successful debut and Robbie Brady rolled in the winning penalty as the Clarets went through in the Carabao Cup.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 1 Sheffield United 1 (5-4 On Penalties)

1 Hour ago

The Clarets held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out to end their Carabao Cup hoodoo and set up a third-round trip to Millwall.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Rues Gudmundsson Setback In Cup Win

1 Hour ago

Sean Dyche praised his stretched squad following a bittersweet penalty shoot-out victory over Sheffield United.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Burnley v Sheffield United

2 Hours ago

A gallery of images from this evening's penalty shoot-out win over Sheffield United, following a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in the Carabao Cup third round.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dunne Enjoys Winning Feeling

Just now

Irish eyes smiled on Turf Moor as Jimmy Dunne made a successful debut and Robbie Brady rolled in the winning penalty as the Clarets went through in the Carabao Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Rues Gudmundsson Setback In Cup Win

1 Hour ago

Sean Dyche praised his stretched squad following a bittersweet penalty shoot-out victory over Sheffield United.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Burnley v Sheffield United

2 Hours ago

A gallery of images from this evening's penalty shoot-out win over Sheffield United, following a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in the Carabao Cup third round.

Read full article

Club News

Pope Ready And Waiting

8 Hours ago

Nick Pope is eager to get started – if he gets the nod to return to club duty tonight.

Read full article

View more