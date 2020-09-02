CLARETS STORE: Closure and Saturday Reopening

The Turf Moor Clarets Store is now closed until Saturday (5th September).

We are closed tomorrow and Friday as we prepare our store for the launch of our 20/21 home kit - we will be reopening on Saturday from 10am - 5pm.

The store team continues to serve customers at Turf Moor in a safe and efficient manner, in line with Government guidelines. However, if you do decide to come down to the store, please be aware that it will be extremely busy due to the launch.

You can avoid the queues and have a safer shopping experience by ordering your home kit online - if you pre-order and select next day delivery before 2pm tomorrow, your kit will arrive before the in-store launch.

PRE-ORDER NOW

If you are coming down to store, we still have the following policies in place to allow us meet the strict social distancing guidelines:

Keep a 2 metre distance from any other customer or staff member at all times - this includes when queuing outside

Follow the clearly marked ‘one way’ system around the store which is clearly marked to assist with this

Only touch items that are being purchased

Only come to the store to purchase items - if you need information on anything else please email the store.

Our changing room is not available to use at the moment, however the 30 days returns policy continues to be in place.

In order to run as safely as we can, we once again encourage you to order online.