CLARETS STORE: Closure and Saturday Reopening

6 Hours ago

The Turf Moor Clarets Store is now closed until Saturday (5th September).

We are closed tomorrow and Friday as we prepare our store for the launch of our 20/21 home kit - we will be reopening on Saturday from 10am - 5pm.

The store team continues to serve customers at Turf Moor in a safe and efficient manner, in line with Government guidelines. However, if you do decide to come down to the store, please be aware that it will be extremely busy due to the launch. 

You can avoid the queues and have a safer shopping experience by ordering your home kit online - if you pre-order and select next day delivery before 2pm tomorrow, your kit will arrive before the in-store launch.

PRE-ORDER NOW  

If you are coming down to store, we still have the following policies in place to allow us meet the strict social distancing guidelines:

  • Keep a 2 metre distance from any other customer or staff member at all times - this includes when queuing outside
  • Follow the clearly marked ‘one way’ system around the store which is clearly marked to assist with this
  • Only touch items that are being purchased
  • Only come to the store to purchase items - if you need information on anything else please email the store.

Our changing room is not available to use at the moment, however the 30 days returns policy continues to be in place. 

In order to run as safely as we can, we once again encourage you to order online


Related articles

Club News

Albert Cheesebrough: 1935-2020

13 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club is saddened to hear of the death of former player Albert Cheesebrough – a member of the Clarets’ 1950 squad which he helped take to the brink of the league title.

Read full article

Club News

Thomas Standing Tall

13 Hours ago

Teenager Bobby Thomas continues to come of age with his step up to the first-team ranks.

Read full article

Club News

REPORT: Preston North End 0 Burnley 0

1 September 2020

The Clarets continued their pre-season build-up with a useful work-out at Deepdale which brought a first Burnley appearance for summer signing Will Norris.

Read full article

Club News

JBG Stays On 'Home' Turf

1 September 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is focused on getting up to speed with the Clarets as he looks to make the new season a big one.

Read full article

