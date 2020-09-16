Skip to site footer
Club News

CLARETS+ : New Video And Live Content Platform Coming Soon

16 September 2020

We would like to thank all the supporters and followers of Clarets Player, which has been the dedicated audio-visual content platform for the club for over a decade.

Subscriber numbers and followers of the club’s official video, highlights, interviews and live audio commentaries have continued to rise season on season, but we still want to step up and provide an even better experience for all supporters.

We are now delighted to let you know that the Clarets Player service is now moving to a brand-new dedicated provider for the 2020/2021 season.

The new platform, which will go under the new name of Clarets+ allows us to take the content to a new, consistently high level of both performance and content.


Clarets+ enables the club to be bigger and better at bringing you all the content you expect in 2020, including brand new features we were unable to provide on the existing platform.

Clarets+ will, of course, continue to bring you live audio commentaries of matches, live pre-match press conferences with Sean Dyche and the players, full and alternative match replays & highlights, as well as special behind the scenes features and content.

We look forward to having you with us on the journey!

Clarets+ will be housed on the club's new website which will be launched this coming weekend just in time for the Clarets first Premier League match of the 2020/2021 Premier League season.

In the meantime, video news and footage is available to view for free on the club’s official YouTube channel, along with all the post match reaction from Burnley v Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup on Thursday 17th September.

Official BurnleyFC YouTube channel


Finally, as a thank you for your support of Clarets Player, we will be offering the first 30 days of Clarets+ completely free, once the new platform is launched.

So, watch this space for updates on the launch of Clarets+!

In the meantime, please feel free to make sure you are signed up for Clarets+, or that your registration details are up to date.

Update your details


