Clarets Plan One More Step To Season

The Clarets are planning one more work-out before they launch their season in the Carabao Cup.

Burnley again fielded two teams in simultaneous friendlies at the Barnfield Training Centre on Saturday, beating Scottish outfit Hearts 4-1 and League Two side Mansfield Town 4-2.

That followed a mid-week draw against Preston and two training-ground games a week ago as the Clarets build up to the new campaign.

And with no Premier League fixture on the opening day, Sean Dyche will use one further behind-closed-doors game to help with preparations for the league programme and a League Cup second-round tie which will kick-off the Clarets’ season on 15/16 September.

“We will possibly put another game in next Friday in readiness for the cup game,” said the Burnley boss ahead of Sunday’s draws for rounds two and three of the cup competition when the Clarets' name will be on ball number five in the northern section.

“We have got another option we are looking at which will lead into that game to make sure the players are up and ready.”

On-going restrictions around Covid-19 have made it a vastly different pre-season schedule for the Clarets, who finished last season on 26 July.

But Dyche has been pleased with the progress, which continued with two four-goal showings and saw defender Kevin Long make his first appearance in the win over Scottish Championship side Hearts.

“The lads behind the scenes have done well to get these games,” Dyche added.

“It’s been a more difficult period to plan pre-season because of some of the complications and we are delighted these teams have come down to let us play them and to get good minutes into the players.

“The lads are super-fit, as we know, but it’s just getting that sharpness and game geography on the real pitch.

“We were really looking for that today.”

