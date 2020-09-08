Clarets' Opening Games To Be Televised

Burnley Football Club welcomes the move to broadcast live all 28 Premier League matches scheduled to be played in September.

The decision, voted for at a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday and supported by the club, means that Clarets fans can now view the matches, which remain behind closed doors due to Covid regulations.

This means the opening game of the season, at Leicester City, will now be screened live on the BBC on Sunday, September 20 (KO 7pm), with a date and time yet to be confirmed for the opening home game of the season, against Southampton, a week later.

A Premier League statement, issued on Tuesday, reads:

At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, clubs agreed that all 28 matches scheduled to be played in September will be broadcast live in the UK, via the League’s existing broadcasting partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have already selected 17 matches for live broadcast for the first three match rounds of the 2020/21 season.

Of the remaining 11 matches, Sky Sports will broadcast an additional six, BT Sport a further three and BBC and Amazon Prime Video one each.

The Premier League is also in discussions with BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT to agree a similar solution for radio.

In consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the Premier League is considering appropriate arrangements for matches which will take place after 1 October.

The Premier League is working on a step-by-step approach, while monitoring the developments regarding the League’s number one priority of getting fans back into full stadia as soon as possible, with safety always being our priority.

The updated Premier League fixture schedule is as follows:

Match Round 1

Saturday 12 September

12:30 Fulham vs. Arsenal (live on BT Sport)

15:00 Crystal Palace vs. Southampton (live on BT Sport)

17:30 Liverpool vs. Leeds United (live on Sky Sports)

20:00 West Ham United vs. Newcastle United (live on Sky Sports)

Sunday 13 September

14:00 West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City (live on Sky Sports)

16:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton (live on Sky Sports)

Monday 14 September

18:00 Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (live on Sky Sports)

20:15 Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea (live on Sky Sports)

Match Round 2

Saturday 19 September

12:30 Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion (live on BT Sport)

15:00 Leeds United vs. Fulham (live on BT Sport)

17:30 Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace (live on Sky Sports)

20:00 Arsenal vs. West Ham United (live on Sky Sports)

Sunday 20 September

12:00 Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur (live on BT Sport)

14:00 Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (live on Sky Sports)

16:30 Chelsea vs. Liverpool (live on Sky Sports)

19:00 Leicester City vs. Burnley (live on BBC Sport)

Monday 21 September

18:00 Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United (live on Sky Sports)

20:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City (live on Sky Sports)

Match Round 3* (confirmation of broadcast selections will follow imminently)

Saturday 26 September

12:30 Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United (live on BT Sport)

15:00 Burnley vs. Southampton (TBC)

15:00 Crystal Palace vs. Everton (TBC)

15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United (TBC)

15:00 West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (TBC)

17:30 West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea (live on Sky Sports)

Sunday 27 September

12:00 Sheffield United vs. Leeds United (live on BT Sport)

14:00 Fulham vs. Aston Villa (live on Sky Sports)

16:30 Manchester City vs. Leicester City (live on Sky Sports)

Monday 28 September

20:00 Liverpool vs. Arsenal (live on Sky Sports)