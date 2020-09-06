Clarets Host Blades In Carabao Cup

Burnley have been drawn at home to fellow Premier League side Sheffield United in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The two clubs meet in the competition for the first time since 1966.

And the reward for the winners is a trip to either Millwall or Michael Duff’s Cheltenham Town in the third round.

The Clarets have never met either side in the League Cup.

Second round ties will take place week commencing Monday, September 14, with the third round scheduled one week later.

Both the second and third rounds were drawn together, due to the quick turnaround following the late start to the 2020/21 season.

And it could lead to a reunion with former Clarets defender Duff, who recently appointed former Turf Moor team mate Wade Elliott as a part time coach.