Club News

Clarets Host Blades In Carabao Cup

Reunion with Michael Duff's Cheltenham Towis a potential carrot for third round.

7 Hours ago

Burnley have been drawn at home to fellow Premier League side Sheffield United in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The two clubs meet in the competition for the first time since 1966.

And the reward for the winners is a trip to either Millwall or Michael Duff’s Cheltenham Town in the third round.

The Clarets have never met either side in the League Cup.

Second round ties will take place week commencing Monday, September 14, with the third round scheduled one week later.

Both the second and third rounds were drawn together, due to the quick turnaround following the late start to the 2020/21 season.

And it could lead to a reunion with former Clarets defender Duff, who recently appointed former Turf Moor team mate Wade Elliott as a part time coach.


Related articles

Club News

Clarets Plan One More Step To Season

5 September 2020

The Clarets are planning one more work-out before they launch their season in the Carabao Cup.

Read full article

Club News

REPORT: Burnley 4 Heart of Midlothian 1

5 September 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson was on target again with a classy finish as the Clarets proved too strong for their Scottish visitors.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 4 Mansfield Town 2

5 September 2020

The Clarets cruised past Mansfield Town, as Sean Dyche’s men continued their pre-season programme, following a midweek draw at Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Gibson Joins Canaries On Loan

4 September 2020

Burnley defender Ben Gibson has joined Norwich City on a season-loan with a view to a permanent move.

Read full article

