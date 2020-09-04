Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Carabao Cup Draw On Sunday

Clarets to learn opening opponents as rounds two and three drawn

5 Hours ago

The Clarets will find out on Sunday who they will face in the Carabao Cup to kick off their 2020/21 season.

With no Premier League fixture on the opening weekend, Sean Dyche’s men start out in the second round of the League Cup in the week beginning 14 September.

The draw for both round two and round three of the competition will take place on Sunday afternoon – live on Sky Sports – following the final first-round match between Brentford and Wycombe Wanderers (KO 12 noon).

The second-round draw, which includes the 13 Premier League clubs not involved in European competition, is unseeded and regionalised into northern and southern sections.

The third-round draw - also unseeded and featuring the additional seven top-flight clubs - will then follow on an either/or basis with each second-round tie given a number.

The draws will be conducted by former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender and 1995 League Cup winner Phil Babb.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

CLARETS STORE: Closure and Saturday Reopening

2 September 2020

The Turf Moor Clarets Store is now closed until Saturday (5th September).

Read full article

Club News

Albert Cheesebrough: 1935-2020

2 September 2020

Burnley Football Club is saddened to hear of the death of former player Albert Cheesebrough – a member of the Clarets’ 1950 squad which he helped take to the brink of the league title.

Read full article

Club News

Thomas Standing Tall

2 September 2020

Teenager Bobby Thomas continues to come of age with his step up to the first-team ranks.

Read full article

Club News

REPORT: Preston North End 0 Burnley 0

1 September 2020

The Clarets continued their pre-season build-up with a useful work-out at Deepdale which brought a first Burnley appearance for summer signing Will Norris.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

CLARETS STORE: Closure and Saturday Reopening

2 September 2020

The Turf Moor Clarets Store is now closed until Saturday (5th September).

Read full article

Club News

Albert Cheesebrough: 1935-2020

2 September 2020

Burnley Football Club is saddened to hear of the death of former player Albert Cheesebrough – a member of the Clarets’ 1950 squad which he helped take to the brink of the league title.

Read full article

Club News

Thomas Standing Tall

2 September 2020

Teenager Bobby Thomas continues to come of age with his step up to the first-team ranks.

Read full article

Club News

REPORT: Preston North End 0 Burnley 0

1 September 2020

The Clarets continued their pre-season build-up with a useful work-out at Deepdale which brought a first Burnley appearance for summer signing Will Norris.

Read full article

View more