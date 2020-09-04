Carabao Cup Draw On Sunday

The Clarets will find out on Sunday who they will face in the Carabao Cup to kick off their 2020/21 season.

With no Premier League fixture on the opening weekend, Sean Dyche’s men start out in the second round of the League Cup in the week beginning 14 September.

The draw for both round two and round three of the competition will take place on Sunday afternoon – live on Sky Sports – following the final first-round match between Brentford and Wycombe Wanderers (KO 12 noon).

The second-round draw, which includes the 13 Premier League clubs not involved in European competition, is unseeded and regionalised into northern and southern sections.

The third-round draw - also unseeded and featuring the additional seven top-flight clubs - will then follow on an either/or basis with each second-round tie given a number.

The draws will be conducted by former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender and 1995 League Cup winner Phil Babb.