Burnley Announce ETORO As New Partner

13 Hours ago

We are delighted to announce a new and exciting partnership with global multi-asset investment platform eToro.

eToro enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets like bitcoin. The platform not only allows you to choose what you invest in, but also how you invest. You can trade yourself, copy another investor, or invest in a portfolio. More than fourteen million registered users have signed up and anyone can buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

Commercial Director Anthony Fairclough said: “This is a great deal for the season ahead and we are excited to work with eToro and the team, eToro are leaders in their field and we are proud that we have them as an Official Partner”

eToro Global Sponsorship Manager, Dylan Holman said: “We’re excited to have partnered with the Clarets ahead of the Club’s fifth successive season in the Premier League. As a global investment company, we want to open up the financial markets to everyone. We look forward to working with the Club to help bring fans closer to the action along with educating them on investing.”

For more details, go to eToro.com


