Boss Looks For Winning Mentality

Sean Dyche is looking to kick-start the season with a winning mentality as the Clarets open their campaign in the Carabao Cup.

Burnley face top-flight rivals Sheffield United in a second-round tie at Turf Moor on Thursday evening with the winners knowing they face a trip to Millwall in the last 32 of the competition.

Dyche’s men then start their delayed Premier League challenge at Leicester City on Sunday night.

And while the Burnley boss makes no secret of the fact that the club’s number-one priority is to try and keep operating amongst the elite, he will be striving to improve the Clarets’ recent record in the League Cup with victory over the Blades.

“I have never lost sight of the real challenge, which is to continue what we’re doing in the Premier League,” said Dyche.

“You want to start the season, whatever game it is, with a winning mentality. That’s something we’ve always tried to build here.

“We have tried to take the cup competitions seriously. We’ve mixed the team; we’ve kept the team.

“We haven’t always delivered in the cup competitions but that’s sometimes the way it goes.”

Only once since 2014 have the Clarets successfully negotiated their opening hurdle in the League Cup – a 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers in 2017/18.

However, Dyche has never sent out inexperienced teams and while some of the club’s younger players may be included in the squad on Thursday evening, he’s unlikely to divert too far from his usual formula.

“We’ve only got so many players, so the thinking is not as open as maybe some other clubs,” added Dyche, who is currently working with limited numbers and without the injured trio of Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes.

“We’ve got a certain group to pick from.

“We think they’re motivated. They have certainly looked motivated through pre-season.

“We want them to go into this game motivated and any changes there’ll be will still be designed to win the game.”

The tie, being played behind closed doors, will be available to view via a live stream for a £10 fee imposed by the EFL. Details are available HERE