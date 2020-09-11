Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Black To The Future With Our Away Kit

6 Hours ago

For the 2020/21 season, we’re heading black to the future! 

The stylish away kit offers a thoroughly modern look for the new Premier League season, while also integrating the old club crest worn by past Burnley legends. 

The intricate crest, replaced in 2009 at the very start of our Premier League era, will always be an integral part of our history. 

And in order to stir the same passions generated by its replacement, that badge is proudly woven into the very fabric of the Umbro-designed shirt; highlighting our past and helping inspire the next generation. 

Claret and blue flashes on the cross-over V neck collar and capped sleeves carry the traditional club colours onto both the away shirt and shorts, which are accompanied by plain black socks. 

The ‘Legs, Hearts and Minds’ colour scheme is again repeated on the rear neckline of the kit, which will be worn for the first time when the Clarets face Portuguese side Maritimo in a Turf Moor friendly on Friday afternoon. 

The kit will go on sale online and instore on Saturday 19th September priced at a Premier League best value price:

Adults
Shirt £45
Shorts £20
Socks £12

Childrens
Shirt £35
Shorts £15
Socks £10


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche Welcomes Home Comforts

Just now

Sean Dyche was happy to be back home as the Clarets ended their pre-season preparations in impressive style.

Read full article

Club News

REPORT: Burnley 3 CS Maritimo 0

Just now

The Clarets wrapped up their pre-season with a comfortable win over Portuguese top-flight outfit Maritimo in their only Turf Moor outing before the real thing.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Burnley v Maritimo

2 Hours ago

A selection of images as the Clarets wore their new black away kit for the final pre-season friendly against the Portuguese.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Stoke City U18s v Burnley U18s

7 Hours ago

Youth team boss Tony Philliskirk admits he is looking forward to getting the new season underway this weekend, as the Clarets travel to Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche Welcomes Home Comforts

Just now

Sean Dyche was happy to be back home as the Clarets ended their pre-season preparations in impressive style.

Read full article

Club News

REPORT: Burnley 3 CS Maritimo 0

Just now

The Clarets wrapped up their pre-season with a comfortable win over Portuguese top-flight outfit Maritimo in their only Turf Moor outing before the real thing.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Burnley v Maritimo

2 Hours ago

A selection of images as the Clarets wore their new black away kit for the final pre-season friendly against the Portuguese.

Read full article

Club News

Date Set For Blades Cup Clash

10 Hours ago

Burnley’s Carabao Cup second round tie at home to Sheffield United will take place at Turf Moor on Thursday, September 17 (KO 5.30pm).

Read full article

View more