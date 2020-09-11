Black To The Future With Our Away Kit

For the 2020/21 season, we’re heading black to the future!

The stylish away kit offers a thoroughly modern look for the new Premier League season, while also integrating the old club crest worn by past Burnley legends.

The intricate crest, replaced in 2009 at the very start of our Premier League era, will always be an integral part of our history.

And in order to stir the same passions generated by its replacement, that badge is proudly woven into the very fabric of the Umbro-designed shirt; highlighting our past and helping inspire the next generation.

Claret and blue flashes on the cross-over V neck collar and capped sleeves carry the traditional club colours onto both the away shirt and shorts, which are accompanied by plain black socks.

The ‘Legs, Hearts and Minds’ colour scheme is again repeated on the rear neckline of the kit, which will be worn for the first time when the Clarets face Portuguese side Maritimo in a Turf Moor friendly on Friday afternoon.

The kit will go on sale online and instore on Saturday 19th September priced at a Premier League best value price:

Adults

Shirt £45

Shorts £20

Socks £12

Childrens

Shirt £35

Shorts £15

Socks £10