Albert Cheesebrough: 1935-2020

Burnley Football Club is saddened to hear of the death of former player Albert Cheesebrough – a member of the Clarets’ 1950 squad which he helped take to the brink of the league title.

Cheesebrough – who has died in Southport at the age of 85 – played 158 games for the Clarets, scoring 40 goals.

A winger or inside forward, Cheesebrough made his Burnley debut in April, 1952 and played his last game for the club in April, 1959 – scoring on his final appearance to earn a point from a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at Turf Moor as Harry Potts’ side finished seventh in the First Division.

Two months later and following the emergence of Jimmy Robson in the number 10 shirt at Burnley, he was transferred to Leicester City for £20,000 at the age of 24 and went on to spend four seasons with the Foxes.

Albert Cheesebrough challenges Chelsea goalkeeper Bill Robertson in a 1956 FA Cup fourth-round tie which would take five matches to determine a winner in the Londoners' favour

Cheesebrough was Leicester’s leading scorer in his first season at Filbert Street as Burnley went on to become First Division champions.

Burnley-born, Cheesebrough was an outstanding young player who starred for his school team at Rosegrove and Lancashire Schoolboys – as well as being capped by England at youth level – before joining Burnley’s office staff as a 15-year-old.

Originally playing as an amateur, he signed professional forms in January, 1952, making his First Division debut as a winger against Manchester United just three months later.

Playing initially under Frank Hill and then Alan Brown, Cheesebrough became a regular starter in the 1956/57 season and was then part of the great side being moulded by Potts.

He missed only two league games in the 1957/58 campaign as the Clarets finished sixth in the First Division under Potts following his mid-season appointment. Of Cheesebrough’s 14 goals that season, three came in a hat-trick against Leicester.

His appearances were more sporadic the following season as Potts fine-tuned his plans for a successful assault on the title in the 1959/60 season.

But Cheesebrough, who played once for England’s Under-23 side, bowed out on a high and left the Clarets as one of the club’s most successful hometown players who went on to enjoy an FA Cup final appearance with Leicester in 1961.

He then played for Port Vale and Mansfield Town before injury ended his career in 1967.

He went into business as a butcher in Southport, where he lived for the remainder of his life and leaves a wife Shirley and daughters Susan (an Olympic gymnast for the 1980 GB team), Anne and Catherine.

The thoughts of everyone at Turf Moor are with his family.