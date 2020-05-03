SHOP: Offers And COVID-19 Info

Since the lockdown has been in place, we have been receiving a lot of questions regarding our store and orders. We hope to have covered all of this below, but if you still have a question that we haven't answered then please email our store team and they will be happy to help.

Is the Clarets Store open?

Due to COVID-19, we have had to close our stores. However we are still taking orders online and have a small team working to pick and pack orders.

What measures we have put in place during the current pandemic?

We have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for our employees and customers.

What offers are currently available?

We have many discounted items on our store website:

BOGOF on mix and match items, from training tops to our Guess Who game

BOGOF on 19/20 home and away shirts

Half price goalkeeper kits

Up to half price on our Pro Fleece range

We also have other offers available, as well as FREE standard UK delivery on all orders.

Our offers are available while stocks last.

Will we be discounting the third kit?

Due to the roaring success of our Evergreen initiative, we have no current plans to put our third kit on offer. However if this changes, we will update our channels.

Are we still offering our personalisation service?

We have limited capacity due to COVID-19 and Government restrictions which means that we cannot offer personalisation on kits at the moment.

We are, however, offering personalised gifts that you can order online.

How much is delivery?

We are only offering standard delivery at the moment and this is FREE on all orders.

Please note: We currently have up to a 10 day delay in orders being despatched due to the tight restrictions we are currently working to - we have a smaller team working hard to try and get out as many orders as possible. We are unable to tell you how long an order will take to arrive as there are also delays on Royal Mail's end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Are we offering international delivery?

Unfortunately, we are unable to offer international delivery due to having limited capacity of the store team.

We are unsure of when we will be able to offer this service again, but we will let you know via our website and social channels.

What can I do regarding a return?

We have extended our returns policy to 60 days (from 30) whilst the lockdown is in place.

There will be a delay in returns being processed during this time.

Who can I contact regarding my order?

If you are experiencing problems with the website or you have any questions about your order, you can contact our store team by emailing claretsstore@burnleyfc.com - a member of our team will try to respond as quickly as possible so please be patient with us.

We thank you for your continued support and look forward to welcoming you back into our stores when we are allowed to reopen. Please stay at home and stay safe during these unsettling times.