PREVIEW: Burnley v Crystal Palace

Sean Dyche insists that the mindset of his players has not changed despite a better Premier League start that that of two years ago.

The Clarets have so far amassed 11 points after 10 games, compared to four points at a similar juncture two years ago.

Burnley go into Saturday’s Turf Moor clash with Crystal Palace on the same points total as the Eagles, with only goal difference separating the two teams.



And the Clarets boss believes the squad’s positive attitude will stand them in good stead for the challenges that lie in wait.



He said: “It’s different this time with regards to the points we have on the board, but the challenge is still the same. It was then and it is now.



“The performances have been good and last time we were performing well and not getting anything and that seems to have changed.







“We are a more solid group this time round and maybe not performing as effectively as we were last time, but of course we have considerably more points on the table.



“It is a results industry we are in and we are getting results, which helps to build belief in the group to go out and get more.”



Burnley are buoyed for the weekend by the impressive 0-0 draw against Manchester United away at Old Trafford, which followed victory over Everton.

Dyche added: “Old Trafford is still a tough place to go for any team, but particularly for us. People say it’s not as hard now but that’s usually the super clubs of this league, but the majority still know it’s a tough place to go to get a point or three.



“Our intention though is to get something from every game. We want to operate in different ways and to be more flexible in the way we play.



“We’ve generally got a good home record, we are strong at home and that’s been recognised.





“We have got results from some really powerful teams and it’s a good belief-raiser when we can get points from those teams.



“We are aware of where we are in the league but we know how hard it is and we know that form can stop quickly.



“We aren’t looking at the table and thinking it’s a done deal because it’s not. There’s a lot more work to do and we know that.



“We need to keep finding ways to win and hopefully we can do just that.”

