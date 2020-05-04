New Community Head Takes Office

Burnley FC in the Community has a new face at the helm.

Dr Sara Ward starts her new role today as Chief Executive Officer as the successor to Neil Hart, who has stepped up to become CEO of the club.

Both find themselves in the unique situation of starting new jobs in the wake of a coronavirus pandemic that has effectively shut down normal life.

However, Sara believes that Burnley FC in the Community is well placed to withstand the present challenges – and will come back stronger once normal business resumes.

She said: “Starting a new role in a pandemic certainly gets the adrenaline pumping, but I think in these unprecedented times, Burnley FC in the Community probably has an even more important role to play.

“I am a firm believer that we will get through this and come out stronger.

“Yes, we’ve have had to adapt, like everyone else in the country, but the team are doing lots of work remotely and online to support as many people as we can and I am extremely proud as to how we have adapted to serve our community when they most need us.

“My message to the local community is that we are open, whether that’s virtually or at Turf Moor and if you need us, please pick up the phone and contact us.

“We are here for you and we will continue with all the wonderful projects that we have delivered through the Community in the months to come.

“But in the meantime, please call us if you need us and we will do all we can to help.”

Sara joins the official charity of Burnley FC from University Academy 92 in Manchester, where she held the position of Dean of Academic Studies.

Previously, she worked at Manchester Metropolitan University for 10 years, covering all aspects of teaching and learning in sports management, sports participation, coaching and sport leadership.

Sara, who has a PhD from Manchester Metropolitan University’s Business School, added: “I have a 25-year career in business and education in sport in Manchester, and I have always been attracted to the backroom operations of a football club, and certainly the Community Trust and what football clubs deliver off the pitch.

“I was really drawn to this role because it brings everything I have accomplished in my career to the fore and I am delighted to be starting the job.

“One of the first things that struck me is the diversity of the community project. It is testament to Neil and his team in what they have achieved and accomplished over the past six years.

“I am going to continue to reflect and consolidate on the Community Trust’s growth and in a strange way, I think the pandemic can be the catalyst for reflection and future planning.

“In the short-term it’s about trying to recover from this situation as quickly as we can and then we can assess what the new life of normality looks like once the lockdown eases.

“What we need to remember is that we were strong when the pandemic hit, and I can’t see why we can’t become even stronger when we recover from it.”

Everyone at Turf Moor would like to welcome Sara and wish her well in her new role.

