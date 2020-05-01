Clarets Hit Double Top

The Clarets have doubled subscribers to its YouTube channel this season as supporters keep tuning in to the best from Turf Moor.

The Clarets’ channel had 15,000 subscribers at the start of the 2019/20 campaign and now has over 30,000 as part of its online community.

“The volume of content we’re producing now, compared with my first season, has been has been the biggest change,” said Head Videographer Dave Wilson – at the controls of the Clarets’ video department since 2016.

“There’s been a huge increase, particularly on YouTube and through social media.

“I also think we’ve continuously improved the quality and variety of what we produce.

“There’s a massive amount of content that comes off the back of every Premier League match week and our aim is to keep our fans engaged and attract a wider audience to share the experience.”

Clarets Player still holds the key to the club’s latest news and interviews, with the latest ‘LIVE’ feature allowing fans to watch manager Sean Dyche’s press conferences and listen to Phil Bird’s passionate commentary on a matchday for Premium subscribers.

But it is with YouTube that the Clarets can reach a wider audience with the most viewed video our sensational win at Old Trafford earlier this season, which reached nearly one million views.

During the current lockdown, the Clarets’ media team has put together ‘Back To The Fixture’ events - allowing fans to watch back a classic Burnley match as live on YouTube.

Fans are able comment and chat via social media as the match unfolds, a unique experience to the platform. Our next fixture this coming Saturday is the Clarets’ home Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace from 2016/17 – no spoilers, please!

“We know there are other sources out there where fans can consume content, which is why we try to make our online channels as entertaining and informative as we can,” added Wilson.

“We want fans to engage with the club and the team and be part of the content we’re producing.”

To be part of the Clarets’ YouTube experience and make sure you never miss a kick, subscribe to the channel here and click the notification button.