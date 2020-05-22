Skip to site footer
Wembley 2009: Revisited

1 Hour ago

ROBBIE BLAKE | Clarets Legend Talks Promotion, Goals & Coaching

Catch up with Robbie Blake for a great chat. The former Claret talks about his fond memories during life at Turf Moor.

Monday marks the 11th anniversary of the day Burnley won their place in the Premier League for the first time.

And as we build up to the celebration, we have laid on a double lockdown treat for all Clarets fans.

On Friday evening, Steven Caldwell joins us live on our official You Tube channel to recall the events of Wembley, 2009.

The Burnley captain on that memorable occasion will also answer your questions.  Please submit them via Twitter, including the #WembleyMemories.

Steve will be live here at 7pm: https://youtu.be/6Ol54UTS0Tk

We also have an in-depth chat with Robbie Blake, another hero of 2009, on his Wembley promotion memories and his special times at Burnley.
We hope you can then join us at 7pm on Friday for an evening of proud reflection of a day that will long live in the memory.

This week’s Back To The Fixture features the 2009 Championship Play off final at Wembley, against Sheffield United. This will be shown on our You Tube channel at 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 25.

 


Club News

Clarets 'Will Be Ready' For Starting Gun

19 Hours ago

Sean Dyche believes his players will be ready to hit the ground running as soon as the Premier League gets the go-ahead to kick-off again.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Keeping Brady The Right Thing To Do

20 Hours ago

Sean Dyche believes keeping Robbie Brady at Turf Moor makes excellent sense on and off the pitch.

Read full article

Club News

Brady Extends Turf Moor Stay

23 Hours ago

The Clarets are delighted to confirm that Robbie Brady has extended his stay at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Pope Welcomes First Steps

20 May 2020

Nick Pope is delighted to be back at work and hopes a return to training marks a key stage in the plan to complete the Premier League season.

Read full article

