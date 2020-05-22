Wembley 2009: Revisited

Monday marks the 11th anniversary of the day Burnley won their place in the Premier League for the first time.

And as we build up to the celebration, we have laid on a double lockdown treat for all Clarets fans.

On Friday evening, Steven Caldwell joins us live on our official You Tube channel to recall the events of Wembley, 2009.

The Burnley captain on that memorable occasion will also answer your questions. Please submit them via Twitter, including the #WembleyMemories.

Steve will be live here at 7pm: https://youtu.be/6Ol54UTS0Tk

We also have an in-depth chat with Robbie Blake, another hero of 2009, on his Wembley promotion memories and his special times at Burnley.

Click the video above to view.

We hope you can then join us at 7pm on Friday for an evening of proud reflection of a day that will long live in the memory.

This week’s Back To The Fixture features the 2009 Championship Play off final at Wembley, against Sheffield United. This will be shown on our You Tube channel at 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 25.