Unfinished Business For Brownhill

Josh Brownhill is eager to add to his Premier League experience – even if there may not be many there to share it when he does.

Brownhill has so far had just a fleeting taste of top-flight football since his January deadine-day arrival at Turf Moor.

The former Preston and Bristol City midfielder made his Premier League debut from the bench as a late substitute in the Clarets’ 3-0 win over Bournemouth in late February following an international break and a short bout of illness.

He is yet to see his ‘new’ team-mates lose, with Burnley taking their unbeaten run to seven games ahead of the lockdown imposed to combat the threat of COVID-19.

And with the prospect of a return to training later this month on the cards – provided the necessary clearances are given from the government and the Premier League – Brownhill is looking forward to a fresh start.

“I can’t wait to get in and see everybody and play football again,” he said.

“It’s been quite a stop-start beginning to my career at Burnley, which has been quite strange, but makes me more eager to get back when it’s safe to do so and we can resume going back to training.

“It will give structure to the day. It will be nice to see the lads again, whoever, we come into contact with, and have that banter that we have all been missing being at home.

“I’m really excited for whenever that it is, to get back into that.”

Brownhill is glad to have ticked the box as a Premier League performer with his late cameo against Bournemouth.

And adding to those few minutes will still mean a lot for the 24-year-old should his next appearance have to come behind closed doors in a scenario to help facilitate a resumption of the fixture programme.

“I’m ready and raring to go – obviously when it’s safe to do so. Whatever the government decide, if it is safe, I’m willing to go ahead. That’s why we play football, to play games and go back to training,” Brownhill added.

“Whether it’s behind closed doors or not, the Premier League is the Premier League and to get any minutes in the Premier League is always tough and a massive achievement.

“It’s not what I expected for a full debut if it comes – to be behind closed doors.

“I won’t focus on the atmosphere too much because it will be different. It will be about getting the three points on the day.

“There still a lot to play for. We are in a good position in the table and we’re looking up rather than looking down.”

The Clarets are currently 10th in a league table which has been suspended since early March.

Officials from the 20 top-tier clubs are again meeting this week to try and determine the best way forward to finish the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

That remains the target for the league and one Burnley – and Brownhill – share.

“The season is there; we want it to be finished. I think it’s only fair we try to finish it if it’s safe to do so,” Brownhill told Clarets Player HD.

“It sorts out everything. Instead of it being null or void or cancelled, after you put what you’ve done in the season, it’s only fair that you finish it.

“Relegation is massive. In this division, everybody wants to stay in. Liverpool want to win the league, there is European football up for grabs, Champions League.

“I think it’s only fair for everybody in the division, when it’s safe to do so, that we get it finished.”

