Touch Wood, There's More To Come

Chris Wood hopes he gets the chance to continue his personal best in the Premier League.

Wood took his season’s goal tally to 11 when he netted the Clarets’ opener in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in Burnley’s final game before the enforced lockdown.

That effort on his 350th league appearance took the New Zealand international past the figure he had posted in the top flight his first two seasons at Turf Moor.

And the predatory Wood hopes that's not the end of the run for him and the team as the Premier League seeks the go-ahead to resume after being put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m extremely happy with what I’ve done and hopefully there’s a lot more to come from me,” said the striker, whose goal haul has helped Sean Dyche’s men claim a top 10 spot in the table.

“Triple seasons of double figures isn’t bad at all and I’m quite happy with that.

“It would be absolutely fantastic if I could get anywhere near that (15-plus goals).

“But as I’ve said all my career, I don’t really think about the future and what’s ahead. I just go out there every game because everyone is different.

“Some days you’re going to have to work hard just to be the link-up man and you might not get a chance. But when you get a chance, you take them when you can.”

Wood’s goals this season have been spread across 10 different top-flight games and the Clarets have failed to gain any reward in only two of them.

Wrapped around a short spell on the sidelines, the 28-year-old – whose career tally at Turf Moor stands at 35 goals from 101 appearances in all competitions – was on target three times to help the Clarets piece together their current seven-match unbeaten run.

Wood is an advocate of re-starting the league programme – if the necessary safety procedures are put in place to allow a return – and with the Clarets chasing down potentially one of their best Premier League placings is looking to finish on a high.

“It’s been a good season for me and the team,” he told Clarets Player HD.

“We got some points on the board early, which is great for us, and it’s fantastic to see where the club is sitting.

“And hopefully when the games kick back off, if that’s the case, then we can kick on and do well in the rest of the nine games.

“We were seven games unbeaten until the point where we had to stop playing, which was good in that sense and scoring goals, which was great as well.

“We were in good form as a team and hopefully we can pick up where we left off, although it will be tough with two months without a game and not a lot of proper, real training.

“They are nine games to hopefully push up the league and do well. We have put ourselves in a great position.

“We haven’t needed to worry too much about anything else, we can just focus on ourselves, working hard and enjoying ourselves and hopefully scoring goals along the way – as a full team.”

Watch an extended chat with Wood on the video above as he talks about a possible re-start, his career in England, international football and the return of racing. To subscribe free to Clarets Player HD, click HERE