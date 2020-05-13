Tarky Ready To Play It Safe

James Tarkowski is gearing up for a return to action, provided everything is in place for a safe footballing comeback.

The Premier League clubs still hope to be able to finish the 2019/20 campaign with the possibility of a June re-start on the cards if given government approval.

Clubs are therefore working towards re-opening training grounds, in conjunction with government and Premier League advice, following the lockdown prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

And provided the environment is made as safe as possible, Tarkowski is looking forward to the prospect of getting back down to business.

“Me, personally, as long as there are safety precautions and all the testing that can be done to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible, I want to go back and play,” said the Clarets’ defender.

“I understand that people and players will have different views on the situation, and I don’t think whatever decision is made is going to please everyone and never is going to.

“My personal view is that if everyone is as safe as possible and they’re taking all the precautions they can do, I’m willing to go back and play.”

The Clarets are currently working through the necessary protocols and practical steps to allow training to resume – initially in small groups – at the Barnfield Training Centre once given the green light.

Manager Sean Dyche has spoken collectively to his players about their views, with the Burnley boss and captain Ben Mee also involved in wider talks across the game to find the best way forward for a possible resumption.

“We’re getting as much information as possible,” added Tarkowski, who this week spoke to broadcasters as part of the media agreements currently in place.

“The general consensus is that we do want to go back and play and finish this season.

“But there do need to be so many things in place beforehand to ensure our safety and our family’s safety before we can actually go back and play.”

In the meantime, the Clarets’ squad is continuing to work from home and do what training they can ahead of a more structured return and a build-up towards, hopefully, completing their final nine games of the campaign.

“I just never really stopped to be honest,” explained Tarkowski, an ever-present so far this season alongside Mee in a Burnley back line which has kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League.

“As soon as we got told we’d be having so much time off I just tried to keep on top of myself as much as possible; trying to keep my heart rate up and trying to get out onto the grass as much as possible.

“I managed to set up a little gym in the garage which has kept me ticking over a little bit and there’s a little amateur football club down the road which I’ve jumped on the grass a few times.

“I feel pretty good, but you don’t really know how close you are to it until you get back on that grass, properly, and playing football and seeing how you feel then.”