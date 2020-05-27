Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Stage Two Training Protocol Agreed

Clubs given go-ahead to resume contact and group training in major step forward

3 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club fully supports the Premier League’s move to sanction contact and group training for players.

The Clarets will now adapt the strict protocols currently in operation at their Barnfield Training Centre to allow Sean Dyche’s squad to move forward to the next phase of their preparations for a planned return to football.

Premier League statement – 27 May:

Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training - marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.

Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact. 

The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.

Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week. 

Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government.

Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche: 'We Work On A Good Format'

22 Hours ago

Sean Dyche hopes his tried and tested formula for success at Turf Moor will help the Clarets pick up where they left off when the Premier League season resumes.

Read full article

Club News

Turf Moor Available As Public Coronavirus Test Site

26 May 2020

A temporary testing facility for coronavirus will again be in use this week at Turf Moor, and made available to members of the public

Read full article

Club News

Clarets 'Will Be Ready' For Starting Gun

26 May 2020

Sean Dyche believes his players will be ready to hit the ground running as soon as the Premier League gets the go-ahead to kick-off again.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Keeping Brady The Right Thing To Do

21 May 2020

Sean Dyche believes keeping Robbie Brady at Turf Moor makes excellent sense on and off the pitch.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche: 'We Work On A Good Format'

22 Hours ago

Sean Dyche hopes his tried and tested formula for success at Turf Moor will help the Clarets pick up where they left off when the Premier League season resumes.

Read full article

Club News

Turf Moor Available As Public Coronavirus Test Site

26 May 2020

A temporary testing facility for coronavirus will again be in use this week at Turf Moor, and made available to members of the public

Read full article

Club News

Clarets 'Will Be Ready' For Starting Gun

26 May 2020

Sean Dyche believes his players will be ready to hit the ground running as soon as the Premier League gets the go-ahead to kick-off again.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Keeping Brady The Right Thing To Do

21 May 2020

Sean Dyche believes keeping Robbie Brady at Turf Moor makes excellent sense on and off the pitch.

Read full article

View more