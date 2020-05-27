Stage Two Training Protocol Agreed

Burnley Football Club fully supports the Premier League’s move to sanction contact and group training for players.

The Clarets will now adapt the strict protocols currently in operation at their Barnfield Training Centre to allow Sean Dyche’s squad to move forward to the next phase of their preparations for a planned return to football.

Premier League statement – 27 May:

Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training - marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.

Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.

Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government.

Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow.