Restart Is Great News - Dyche

Sean Dyche is delighted with the move to press the Premier League restart button as he plans the Clarets’ return to action.

The Premier League has agreed to restart the competition on 17 June – provided all safety requirements are in place – with the first full fixture programme taking place over the weekend starting Friday, 19 June.

Final details on fixtures and venues are still to be confirmed, but the Clarets are set to resume their season over that weekend to launch their final run of nine games.

And that means Dyche and his staff can focus more clearly on fine-tuning preparations for Burnley’s bid to complete a campaign which was put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic in mid-March when the Clarets were 10th in the table and unbeaten in seven league games.

“It’s great news that we finally have a proposed start date to resume,” said the Burnley boss, whose squad returned to non-contract training on 19 March before advancing to larger group training with tackling permitted in accordance with the latest directives issued earlier this week.

“The players have all returned to training in good shape, and we have stepped up to stage two of the training protocol with no concerns," he added.

“But now we have a firm date to get going again, we can work backwards from that point and begin to add some detail into the training.

“I think we are all looking forward to getting started again. Hopefully, the testing will continue to bring good results to ensure that we can kick-off again.”

Dyche has always been a strong advocate of completing the season if deemed safe to do so.

Games will be played behind closed doors with the season expected to be completed over a six-week stretch with three rounds of mid-week matches.

Kick-off times will be staggered with all matches to be screened live.

And Dyche is fully behind the moves which will see the Premier League reach a conclusion.

“Without the fans in stadiums it won’t be football as we know and love it," he said.

“But it will still be competitive Premier League football and that is surely better than having no games at all.”