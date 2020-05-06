Ready, Willing And Able

Sean Dyche insists the Clarets will be ready to embrace any re-start of the Premier League season.

The league still intends to play the final 92 fixtures of the 2019/20 campaign once it completes a plan that concurs with Government advice that it’s safe and appropriate to resume a programme curtailed since early March by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Burnley are scheduled to play nine of those games, which are set to be staged behind closed doors and potentially at neutral venues.

And Dyche – and his players – will back moves to get the game going again.

The Burnley boss said: “Firstly, it goes from central Government. Nothing is decided and no dates are decided at this time.

“I think what the Prime Minister says on Sunday will affect that.

“There’s a lot of conjecture on what’s going to open and that will then knock on to the Premier League meeting (next week), in which they will take a view from the Government on how we can best move this forward.

“There are lots of ideas and lots of thoughts. We are very pro the idea of moving forward, when we can of course and when it’s safe, and the players are clear minded about that as well. They want the season to carry on and finish.”

The Clarets’ squad are currently following training routines at home while outline plans are drafted for a potential return to the Barnfield Training Centre.

No dates have been inked in and any return to training will be staggered, in line with Government advice, with players initially coming back to work and build up their fitness routines in small groups.

And all have expressed their willingness to finish what they’ve started this season in talks with the management staff to gauge a return to action and an approach to the final nine games.

“If we take the idea that it will be as safe an environment as possible to go back, then on that proviso,” added Dyche, whose side is 10th in the table and unbeaten in their last seven games.

“I had a Zoom call the other day wanting to make sure they were feeling right about things, because there are lots of variables and very personal situations sometimes - if you’ve had family affected or part of your family affected.

“Everyone was of the same thought. Everyone wants to get back training and they want the season to go ahead.

“They understand the importance and for themselves as well, as individuals.

“I was a player for 20 years and, like most people in a workplace of whatever kind it is – and as enjoyable as football is it is a workplace – you get used to that rhythm of life, that going in and training, the feel-good factor and being part of a group, although that will have to build to that, we understand that with the distancing and things.

“That day-to-day feeling of what it is to be player; it’s not just the game - although the game’s the most important - but it’s that feel-good factor of training, being well and sharing those experiences with another group.

“I think these are things that become highlighted when you can’t get that, and I think our players are thirsty to get back to that and to get back playing at some point.”

The well-being of everyone involved will be paramount in any potential Premier League re-start, which is likely to still be over a month away.

And with the right assurances, Dyche believes the game can do some good at a time when the country will be looking to try and get back on its feet.

“There’s lots of feel-good factor in football,” he told Clarets Player HD.

“There are loads of football fans out there and even armchair fans. There are millions of people who just like being part of it.

“There is a stimulus of mental welfare – to a degree. Not the serious side of mental welfare, but the social side. That inclusive thing that football brings.

“There are a lot of links that go beyond the financial side of football and I think that’s as important.

“If we can get the season up-and-running, I think football will play its part in paying something back; to try and give something back – not just financially – to a very tough situation across the world.

“Football does play a big part and I think this has probably enhanced how powerful football is.”