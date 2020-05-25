PREVIEW: Burnley v Sheffield United

The Clarets enter the final lap of their marathon season just 90 minutes away from the promised land of the Premier League.

Owen Coyle’s heroes have already played 60 games and stand just one more win away from taking Burnley back into the top flight of English football for the first time in 33 years.

A place at Wembley in the final of the Carling Cup was cruelly snatched away from the Clarets by Tottenham’s injury-time semi-final winner on a night of high drama at Turf Moor in January.

But Coyle’s men have since bounced back in remarkable style to bury the disappointment of that moment and secure today's trip to the home of English football.

In 23 games since they have lost just four times – three times in the Championship and once to Arsenal in the last 16 of the FA Cup.

It has been a remarkable effort by this crop of Clarets and this afternoon they have the chance to put themselves into club history by beating Sheffield United in their play-off final and secure promotion in the ‘£60m match’.

No single game is worth more money and becoming the first Burnley team in a generation to get back among England's elite could transform the fortunes of the club for the foreseeable future.

But the glory of becoming the first group of players from Turf Moor to reach the Premier League will be just as valuable to the side captained by Steve Caldwell and set to be roared on by nearly 40,000 Clarets’ fans in a mass exodus from the town.

Sheffield United last tasted Premier League football – albeit briefly – just two seasons ago and finished two places and four points better off than the Clarets in the regular campaign.

Kevin Blackwell’s side then got past Preston in the play-off semi-finals to continue a run that has seen them lose just once – bar an FA Cup exit to Hull City – since early February.

However, that defeat came at Turf Moor last month when a Martin Paterson goal gave the Clarets a 1-0 win, to complete the double over a Blades' side which has won just two of their last six games.

A Paterson screamer and another stunner from Steven Thompson took Burnley past Reading in their play-off semi-final.

And with momentum, spirit and belief behind them, this could be the Clarets’ moment as they dare to dream.

With a training trip to Portugal behind them since their 3-0 aggregate win over the Royals, Burnley are expected to be unchanged.

Teenage striker Jay Rodriguez is again likely to start on the bench as back-up for Paterson and Thompson as the local lad hopes to become a Premier League player with Burnley. Surely that will happen one day.

Burnley (expected): Jensen; Duff, Carlisle, Caldwell, Kalvenes; Elliott, Alexander, McCann, Blake; Paterson, Thompson. Subs: Eagles, Gudjonsson, Rodriguez, McDonald, Penny.

Referee Mike Dean.

Remember you can watch this afternoon's match 'LIVE' on YouTube from 3:00pm by using this link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUxZTvjk_z0

Live updates will also be avaliable on Twitter throughout the match and building up to the game.