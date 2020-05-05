PREVIEW: Scunthorpe Utd v Burnley

The Clarets go to Glanford Park seeking one final push – and a favour from an old friend – to clinch promotion and a place back in the First Division in a nerve-tingling end to the season.

Stan Ternent’s in-form men are seeking a seventh win in eight games to deliver the next phase of the job Ternent was brought back to Burnley to deliver two years ago following a last-day battle with the drop.

The Clarets will need to get some reward from another Burnley old boy – Scunthorpe boss Brian Laws.

And they will also need former Turf Moor favourite Brian Flynn to produce the goods again with his Wrexham team.

The Welshmen beat Wigan last weekend out to allow Burnley to go above the Latics into the second automatic slot behind champions-elect Preston with a 2-0 win over Cambridge United, when Andy Payton’s double took the division’s top scorer to 27 league goals for the campaign.

Gillingham’s mid-week win over Cardiff has since seen the men of Kent claim second place on goal difference and pole position in the race to follow North End up.

But if Flynn’s Dragons can take points off the Gills at the Racecourse Ground, the Clarets know victory at Scunthorpe will send them up without the drama of the play-offs and make Ternent only the third Burnley manager in 20 years to lead a side back to the second tier of English football.

The Clarets will again be without injured defender Ian Cox, whose Easter Monday injury at Brentford has curtailed his campaign.

Dean West is therefore likely to continue at right-back against the Iron, who have already been relegated but did become the first team to win at Turf Moor in the league this season thanks to a 2-1 success in October.

However, Laws’ men have won only one of their last 11 games to sit second from bottom of the table.

And with the Clarets unbeaten away from home since 3 January, they will be confident of keeping their side of the bargain and hoping to give a sold-out away following – and around 7,000 watching on a big screen back at Turf Moor – something to celebrate.

“I know we will have mass support as our entire allocation of over 2,000 tickets sold out in just a couple of hours,” said Ternent.

“I’m only disappointed for you that not more tickets were available.

“I have said it before and I’m sure that I will say it again, I really do believe that you are the best supporters around and at least you can all now see that we are heading in the right direction.

“When or where we will see you again will only be determined by the next game, but wherever it is we will look forward to it.”

The game, which was played on 6 May, 2000, will be streamed live on YouTube from 3pm on Wednesday.

Live updates will also be avaliable throughout the match on Twitter