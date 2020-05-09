PREVIEW: Burnley v Orient

So, it has come down to this.

The Clarets face the biggest game in their history when they meet Orient at Turf Moor this afternoon (Saturday).

Defeat would mean the unthinkable – relegation from the Football League and a real threat for the future of a founder member, a double champion and a club that just 11 seasons ago was in the First Division.

Brian Miller’s side stands on the brink following a disastrous campaign that has left them hovering just above the trapdoor to the GM Vauxhall Conference.

For the first time, automatic promotion awaits the winner of the Conference title – while either Burnley, Torquay United or Lincoln City must make way as the fall guy.

Miller’s men will kick off the final round of fixtures bottom of the Fourth Division and needing everything to go their way.

Defeat at Crewe last Monday, in a game that controversially didn’t seem to go the full 90 minutes, has left Burnley in deep trouble with Miller unable to stop the rot.

The club legend – a Championship winner with the Clarets in 1960 and a promotion-winning manager in 1982 – was brought back at the start of the season to try and reverse fortunes at Turf Moor following relegation to the bottom division for the first time in the club’s history in 1985.

But Burnley have won just 11 times so far this season and only four times since the turn of the year.

That has dragged the Clarets into mortal danger – although the situation isn’t yet hopeless.

Torquay have only been spared the drop into non-league football by the now defunct re-election system for the past two years and are in danger of making it a hat-trick of last-place finishes.

This time there will be no escape and the Gulls – who have struggled all season – know they must match the Clarets’ result to make sure they avoid the drop when they host Crewe at Plainmoor.

Doubtless they will show ‘dogged’ determination, which could also drag Lincoln into the ‘dogfight’.

The Imps have been in freefall since January as they face the prospect of a second successive relegation.

Looking play-off candidates in mid-January, Lincoln have won just three of their last 22 games to sit just two points and two places above the Clarets as they head to mid-table Swansea City.

Defeat at the Vetchfield for the Imps and victory for the Clarets will make it the great escape for Miller’s men.

But it won’t be easy. Nerves will grip Turf Moor and visitors Orient could still sneak into the play-offs.

A big crowd is expected – which will take some getting in to guarantee a 3pm kick-off – and the Clarets need cool heads from everyone on and off the pitch.

And some goals. Leighton James leads the way with 10 in the league.

Neil Grewcock is second in the scoring charts with nine.

What the Clarets would give to see him reach double figures and allow the legendary Miller to write another chapter in his unique history when the day of destiny comes…

