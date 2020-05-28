Premier League Confirms Restart Date

The Clarets are set to resume their Premier League season on the weekend commencing Friday 19th June.

At a virtual meeting of league shareholders today (Thursday) approval was given to re-start the season from Wednesday 17th June.

All Premier League clubs are set to start from 19th June with nine matches still to play, with the two outstanding games in hand for four clubs – Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Sheffield United – scheduled to be played on Wednesday 17th June.

The revised fixture list would include three rounds of mid-week games, with all fixtures set to be broadcast live. All remaining fixtures will be played behind closed doors.

The Clarets, who are 10th in the league table, have four home games and five away fixtures still to play.

Full Premier League statement:

Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17th June, provided that all safety requirements are in place.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal – postponed due to EFL Cup Final – will now take place on 17th June, followed by a full match round beginning on Friday 19th June. Due to COVID-19, games will take place behind closed doors.

Premier League Shareholders also approved a proposal that would see all 92 remaining matches broadcast live in the UK by the League’s existing broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17th June. But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.

"Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.

“The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.

“We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season.”

The planned kick-off times in the UK for live matches will also differ from the traditional times.

Weekend matches will be scheduled in slots on Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 12:30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8pm; Sunday at midday, 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm and Monday at 8pm.



Midweek matches will be scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm and 8pm.