PREVIEW: Burnley v Wigan Athletic

Clarets on verge of promotion to the Premier League

4 Hours ago

The Clarets could secure automatic promotion to the Premier League this weekend, with a win over Wigan Athletic.

Burnley, who won 1-0 last time out against Blackpool, know that victory this weekend over Uwe Rosler's men will secure automatic promotion to the top-flight.

However, Wigan are also looking to secure a Championship play-off spot themselves, with a couple of games to go.

Kightly goal carousel.jpgPIC: Michael Kightly grabbed Burnley's winner last time out, at Bloomfield Road.

When the two sides met in the reverse fixture in December, the game finished in a 0-0 draw at the DW Stadium.

Sean Dyche's side have only lost twice at Turf Moor all season in the Championship, with both of them being the previous two home games.

The game will be shown 'LIVE' on YouTube from 3:00pm on Saturday, with live updates throughout the match also avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial).

The link to watch the game on is - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXexDkPf8Pw

 


