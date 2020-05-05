Pieters: Dwight's The Real Deal

Dwight McNeil has been a big hit on the small screen during lockdown.

And team-mate Erik Pieters reckons his star will continue to rise on the main stage once the Clarets can start playing football again.

McNeil last week reached the last four of the first ePL invitational competition before losing to eventual champion Diogo Jota as Premier League players went into the virtual world to provide some entertainment.

But with his feet as fast as his fingers, McNeil can also live with the best where it really matters, according to Pieters.

“He has the possibility to go all the way to the top level,” said the Clarets’ defender.

“He is still young. He was showing before the lockdown, week-in, week-out, that he’s on a good level.

“I believe when he keeps working hard, working on himself, working every day in training and giving 100 per cent that he can reach that.

“I think everyone can see his ability; what he can do.”

Pieters has started almost half the Clarets’ Premier League games this season behind McNeil on Burnley’s left flank to see close up what the 20-year-old is capable of.

And the Dutch international is excited about what’s to come from the winger once the Premier League – on hold since early March because of the Covid-19 pandemic – gets the all-clear to start again with Burnley hoping to get the chance to build on a seven-match unbeaten run.

“Of course, with a young kid there’s also games sometimes when he’s a bit quiet,” added Pieters, who has spent seven years in England’s top flight.

“That’s normal. I have been there; everyone has been there.

“He had a really good run just before the lockdown. You see him growing every single week.

“That’s a good thing and I’m looking forward to seeing where his career goes. I believe he will stay on the right track and I can’t wait for him to experience that.”