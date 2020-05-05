Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Pieters: Dwight's The Real Deal

Clarets' winger not just a virtual television star

Just now

Dwight McNeil has been a big hit on the small screen during lockdown.

And team-mate Erik Pieters reckons his star will continue to rise on the main stage once the Clarets can start playing football again.

McNeil last week reached the last four of the first ePL invitational competition before losing to eventual champion Diogo Jota as Premier League players went into the virtual world to provide some entertainment.

But with his feet as fast as his fingers, McNeil can also live with the best where it really matters, according to Pieters.

McNeil Attack.JPG

“He has the possibility to go all the way to the top level,” said the Clarets’ defender.

“He is still young. He was showing before the lockdown, week-in, week-out, that he’s on a good level.

“I believe when he keeps working hard, working on himself, working every day in training and giving 100 per cent that he can reach that.

“I think everyone can see his ability; what he can do.”

Pieters has started almost half the Clarets’ Premier League games this season behind McNeil on Burnley’s left flank to see close up what the 20-year-old is capable of.

Pieters clears.jpg

And the Dutch international is excited about what’s to come from the winger once the Premier League – on hold since early March because of the Covid-19 pandemic – gets the all-clear to start again with Burnley hoping to get the chance to build on a seven-match unbeaten run.

“Of course, with a young kid there’s also games sometimes when he’s a bit quiet,” added Pieters, who has spent seven years in England’s top flight.

“That’s normal. I have been there; everyone has been there.

“He had a really good run just before the lockdown. You see him growing every single week.

“That’s a good thing and I’m looking forward to seeing where his career goes. I believe he will stay on the right track and I can’t wait for him to experience that.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Scunthorpe Utd v Burnley

3 Hours ago

The Clarets go to Glanford Park seeking one final push – and a favour from an old friend – to clinch promotion and a place back in the First Division in a nerve-tingling end to the season.

Read full article

Club News

ESPORTS | Taylor v Ward in the ePL Invitational Tournament - LIVE Today from 3pm

5 Hours ago

Charlie Taylor joins a new group of Premier League footballers and some special guests who will be putting their EA SPORTS FIFA 20 skills to the test in the ePremier League Invitational tournament.

Read full article

Club News

Player's View: 'My Journey Through The Academy' Part Four

4 May 2020

Teenage midfielder Dylan Moonan has reached the end of his first year as a ‘scholar’ in the Clarets’ Academy.

Read full article

Club News

SHOP: Offers And COVID-19 Info

3 May 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

ESPORTS | Taylor v Ward in the ePL Invitational Tournament - LIVE Today from 3pm

5 Hours ago

Charlie Taylor joins a new group of Premier League footballers and some special guests who will be putting their EA SPORTS FIFA 20 skills to the test in the ePremier League Invitational tournament.

Read full article

Club News

Player's View: 'My Journey Through The Academy' Part Four

4 May 2020

Teenage midfielder Dylan Moonan has reached the end of his first year as a ‘scholar’ in the Clarets’ Academy.

Read full article

Club News

SHOP: Offers And COVID-19 Info

3 May 2020

Read full article

Club News

REPORT: Manchester City 1 Burnley 2

2 May 2020

As reported by 'Sportsman' of the Burnley Express........

Read full article

View more