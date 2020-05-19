Join In The Turf Teasers

How are your knowledge of all things claret and blue and your depth of Turf Moor trivia?

Well, here’s a chance to put them to the test courtesy of our man in the know – Phil Bird.

Phil – Clarets Player commentator, match-day programme contributor and author of ‘Burnley FC On This Day’– has put together a fun, interactive quiz which he will host live on our official club YouTube channel.

Quiz night with the ‘voice of Burnley’, which will feature general Clarets knowledge, picture and video rounds, is this Wednesday evening (20 May), starting at 7pm on YouTube.

Fans will be able to use a live chat feature (although not for swapping answers!) and the broadcast will also feature an appearance from Clarets’ quiz guru Nick Pope.

The Burnley and England goalkeeper is no slouch when it comes to sporting knowledge – or crossword answers – and talks about his two experiences as a guest on the BBC’s A Question of Sport.

There won’t be any winners or prizes on the night, although feel free to keep your score and share via the chat feature to see how you get on.

To catch up with the latest from Popey and play the fun quiz with Phil and your fellow fans, make sure you’ve subscribed to the Clarets’ official YouTube channel by clicking HERE

See you on Wednesday!