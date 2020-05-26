Dyche: 'We Work On A Good Format'

Sean Dyche hopes his tried and tested formula for success at Turf Moor will help the Clarets pick up where they left off when the Premier League season resumes.

Dyche’s men were on a seven-match unbeaten run in the league when the Covid-19 pandemic forced a shutdown of fixtures in early March.

Plans are at an advanced stage for a resumption of the season when the government deems it fit to start again.

Burnley’s players have now been back in non-contact training for a week with the hope that the go-ahead for the next level of preparation – involving larger groups of players in closer proximity – will soon be given the go-ahead.

And Dyche will use the experience he has gleaned from his lengthy spell in charge of the Clarets to try and regain the momentum as quickly as possible as Burnley look to consolidate their top-10 place.

“It’s clearly nowhere near the level of the virus - I must make that clear - but for us individually and as a group it’s been a knock to us because we were in very good form and the players were enjoying the challenge,” said the Burnley boss, whose side last tasted defeat in the Premier League at Chelsea in early January.

“We were seven unbeaten, although we had Manchester City away next which is always a tough challenge, we know that, statistically as well.

“But we were in good form and we were delivering. We work on a good format, which the players know, and they know the training formats well.

“We have lots of stats and data because I have been here seven-and-a-half years, so we are hoping to use as much of that as we can to get back to a level where they can go out and play freely and play hard and play to finish the season properly and appropriately.”

While Dyche expects his players to be physically fit, he is aware that completing the season in unique circumstances will also present a mental test.

It has still to be confirmed where the 92 remaining fixtures will be played.

But they will be played behind closed doors and Dyche believes adapting to that – and quickly topping up their points’ total – will be equally important for the Clarets’ prospects of ending on a high.

“The challenge within that will be the idea of empty stadiums, getting the next bunch of points on the board and how quickly you can get that next win,” he told US broadcaster NBC as part of a round of media calls.

“It will be like a mini-season. When you start a new season, you always want that first win, that first point, and you always want that to come quickly. I think that will help.

“The difference with this stage is that you haven’t got that time to recover. If you have a full season you might get a sticky start but then things calm down and you get a few results and it all balances itself out.

“This is like a nine-game window, so it’s how quickly you can get that first win, those first points on the board and the team hopefully getting back into that rhythm of playing together.”