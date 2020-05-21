Dyche: Keeping Brady The Right Thing To Do

Sean Dyche believes keeping Robbie Brady at Turf Moor makes excellent sense on and off the pitch.

The Clarets have exercised a clause in Brady’s contract to retain the Republic of Ireland international for a further 12 months.

The winger returned from an injury absence ahead of the lockdown imposed in March as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And Dyche is glad Brady will still be around to challenge for the kind of regular place he commanded in a storming start to the 2017/18 season which brought the Clarets their highest league finish for 44 years.

“He’s had a bit of a tough time with injuries, unfortunately,” said the Burnley boss.

“Hopefully, this break will give him another chance to get another block of fitness in to be ready for when this starts again.

“In the meantime, we have taken an option on him because we thought it was the right thing to do for now and for going forwards for next season.”

Securing the services of Brady, who joined Burnley from Norwich City in January, 2017, for another year prevents the 28-year-old from leaving Turf Moor as a free agent this summer.

And it means the Clarets keep a proven top-flight performer at a time when the game is facing an uncertain period in light of the coronavirus outbreak and its knock-on effect on football revenues.

“We don’t know what the next challenge is going to be, although if we can finish this season obviously that helps for the running of clubs and finance etc,” Dyche added.

“It’s important our own group is looked after the best we can and I think it’s another step in the right direction on that side.

“No-one quite knows how the market is going to manifest itself. The one thing you do want to do is control the controllables.

“There are situations we can control. Robbie is one of them and then it’s down to the chairman to start looking at the other situations in due course that we can affect, and I think that will be important.”

Brady and his Burnley team-mates returned to training this week under strict guidelines and protocols laid down by the government.

The players are working together in small groups on separate pitches and not changing at the training ground.

Ashley Barnes is not yet up to speed with the others, with Dyche confirming they are being “careful” with the forward who underwent double hernia surgery in January.

But strike partner Jay Rodriguez, winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and defender Matt Lowton – who all went into the enforced break with injury rehabilitation programmes to pursue – are back in business.

“So far the feedback has been really good. They are all really pleased with how their injuries are,” said Dyche.