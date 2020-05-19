Club Confirms Positive Covid-19 Test

Burnley Football Club can confirm that after completing a Covid-19 test on Sunday, 17th May, assistant manager Ian Woan has tested positive.

The Burnley first team squad and playing staff were all tested last weekend, ahead of a return to training.

In line with strict Premier League requirements and following a positive test, Ian will now self-isolate for a period of seven days, with a view to being tested again week commencing Monday, 25th May.



Ian is asymptomatic and is currently safe and well at home.

He will remain in close communication with club personnel regarding his re-engagement in training once he is clear of the virus.

Everyone at Burnley Football Club sends their best wishes to Ian and his family.



Burnley Football Club will continue to follow the first stage of the return to training protocol, while adhering to Premier League guidance in terms of testing all players and backroom staff twice per week.