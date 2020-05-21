Clarets 'Will Be Ready' For Starting Gun

Sean Dyche believes his players will be ready to hit the ground running as soon as the Premier League gets the go-ahead to kick-off again.

Top-flight clubs returned to non-contract training this week following tests for Covid-19 and in accordance with strict guidelines laid down by the government.

No date has yet been given for a planned resumption of the Premier League fixture list, with a number of days in June touted as potential starting points.

Equally, it is still to be confirmed where the remaining 92 games across the league will be played.

But the matches will be played behind closed doors and whenever and wherever they take place, Dyche says his squad – currently unbeaten in seven matches and sitting 10th in the table – will be good to go.

“If they say the kick-off date is three weeks, we work for three weeks; if it’s four weeks, it’s four weeks,” said the Burnley boss, the current Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month.

“They’re strange times so I don’t expect it to all be perfect and it’s everything we want.

“I don’t think that’s going to be the case, so therefore we have to be open-minded about the challenge that’s coming our way.

“It’s part of being a professional. There are lots of different challenges come your way and this is just another one of them.

“The players understand that and they will be ready. Even though it will be weird, odd, strange – all these words we use about it – I think they’re still looking forward to getting back and playing because that’s what they do for their livelihoods.”

The Clarets were back at work at their Barnfield Training Centre on Tuesday afternoon following an enforced two-month absence.

The squad trained in small groups on separate pitches in accordance with the current protocols.

And Dyche is confident they are united in their desire to get the job done and finish the season.

“The players are good. They are clear-minded at the moment,” he added.

“We’ve offered them the chance, as we go, that if there are any doubts or question marks then speak freely, but they are really clear-minded.

“They have come back fit and well. They look sharp, they look like they want to get back to it.

“They are very positive about being out there.”