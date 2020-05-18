Clarets To Resume Training

Burnley’s first team squad will return to training this week for the first time in over two months.

At a special Premier League Shareholders’ meeting on Monday, clubs voted in favour of stage one of the return to training protocols, allowing clubs to commence training under strict guidelines.

The Burnley players were tested for Covid-19 over the weekend, and providing results indicate that the squad remains free of the virus, the Clarets squad and playing staff are expected to train later this week.

The squad, who last trained on Friday, March 20, have already been briefed to arrive at Barnfield independently, before parking in socially distanced parking bays and working in small groups of five players for no more than 75 minutes.

Players will also be asked to adhere to strict hygiene protocols which have been put in place at Barnfield, in preparation of training being given the green light.

A Premier League statement on Monday read:

Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small group training from tomorrow afternoon – the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so.

Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted

This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government. Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.