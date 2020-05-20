Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Ticket News

Clarets Set Out Ticket Refund Options

Supporters entitled to refund for tickets purchased or option to utilise for future purchases

7 Hours ago

We are able to confirm that all supporters with tickets for the Clarets’ remaining 4 home Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season and the away fixture at Manchester City, which was scheduled for March, are now entitled to a full refund.

This follows confirmation from the government that all remaining fixtures of the current campaign will take placed behind closed doors if and when played.

All 2019/20 season ticket holders and match-ticket purchasers will be entitled to a credit or refund on a pro-rata basis for the four fixtures and will also be given the option to make a donation to Burnley FC Youth Development.

Season ticket holders - 2019/20

The club will communicate via email with all 2019/20 season ticket holders by Friday 29th May with refund information and the necessary options available to supporters for the final four home fixtures v Watford, Sheffield Utd, Wolves, and Brighton.

We aim to process all requested refunds by Friday 26th June. We will also include the option to donate your refund value to Burnley FC Youth Development.

Any season ticket holders with questions relating to season tickets should contact our ticket office on ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com.

Turf Moor view September 2019.jpg

Match ticket purchasers

Match ticket purchasers for the away fixture at Manchester City and the final four home fixtures will be contacted via email with their refund information and instructions to claim a refund.

Any requested refunds will automatically be refunded back to the original payment method, or suggested bank account.

Corporate hospitality

Corporate hospitality members will be contacted by a member of the commercial team by Friday 29th May to advise of the process and options available to them, which will include the opportunity for a full refund, a credit towards a future purchase or to make a donation to Burnley FC Youth Development.

2020/21 season tickets

The club fully appreciates the uncertainty regarding the start of the 2020/21 season and whether next season will begin with supporters in stadiums. As and when we have further clarity on this we will communicate with supporters.

Ticket office

All supporters can also wait until the ticket office re-opens in due course and can claim their refunds in person at this point. The club will confirm over the coming weeks when the ticket office at Turf Moor will reopen.

We would like to thank all supporters for their patience and understanding during this time of uncertainty and we will ensure we communicate with supporters as and when this necessary information becomes available to us from the Government and relevant authorities.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Join In The Turf Teasers

2 Hours ago

How are your knowledge of all things claret and blue and your depth of Turf Moor trivia?

Read full article

Club News

Pope Welcomes First Steps

6 Hours ago

Nick Pope is delighted to be back at work and hopes a return to training marks a key stage in the plan to complete the Premier League season.

Read full article

Club News

Club Confirms Positive COVID-19 Test

23 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club can confirm that after completing a COVID-19 test on Sunday 17th May, assistant manager Ian Woan has tested positive.

Read full article

Club News

Clarets To Resume Training

18 May 2020

Burnley’s first team squad will return to training this week for the first time in over two months.

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket News

England U21 Qualifier - Refund Process

22 April 2020

Read full article

Ticket News

2020/2021 Earlybird Season Ticket Deadline Extended

24 March 2020

Read full article

Ticket News

TICKETS: Crystal Palace v Burnley

6 March 2020

Everything you need to know relating to tickets for the Clarets trip to Selhurst Park in April

Read full article

Ticket News

FROZEN: Earlybird Season Ticket Deadline This Month

5 March 2020

The only way to freeze your price for the 2020/2021 league season

Read full article

View more