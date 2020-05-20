Clarets Set Out Ticket Refund Options

We are able to confirm that all supporters with tickets for the Clarets’ remaining 4 home Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season and the away fixture at Manchester City, which was scheduled for March, are now entitled to a full refund.

This follows confirmation from the government that all remaining fixtures of the current campaign will take placed behind closed doors if and when played.

All 2019/20 season ticket holders and match-ticket purchasers will be entitled to a credit or refund on a pro-rata basis for the four fixtures and will also be given the option to make a donation to Burnley FC Youth Development.

Season ticket holders - 2019/20

The club will communicate via email with all 2019/20 season ticket holders by Friday 29th May with refund information and the necessary options available to supporters for the final four home fixtures v Watford, Sheffield Utd, Wolves, and Brighton.

We aim to process all requested refunds by Friday 26th June. We will also include the option to donate your refund value to Burnley FC Youth Development.

Any season ticket holders with questions relating to season tickets should contact our ticket office on ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com.

Match ticket purchasers

Match ticket purchasers for the away fixture at Manchester City and the final four home fixtures will be contacted via email with their refund information and instructions to claim a refund.

Any requested refunds will automatically be refunded back to the original payment method, or suggested bank account.

Corporate hospitality

Corporate hospitality members will be contacted by a member of the commercial team by Friday 29th May to advise of the process and options available to them, which will include the opportunity for a full refund, a credit towards a future purchase or to make a donation to Burnley FC Youth Development.

2020/21 season tickets

The club fully appreciates the uncertainty regarding the start of the 2020/21 season and whether next season will begin with supporters in stadiums. As and when we have further clarity on this we will communicate with supporters.

Ticket office

All supporters can also wait until the ticket office re-opens in due course and can claim their refunds in person at this point. The club will confirm over the coming weeks when the ticket office at Turf Moor will reopen.

We would like to thank all supporters for their patience and understanding during this time of uncertainty and we will ensure we communicate with supporters as and when this necessary information becomes available to us from the Government and relevant authorities.