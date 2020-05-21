Skip to site footer
Club News

Brady Extends Turf Moor Stay

Clarets activate option to keep winger for further 12 months

4 Hours ago

The Clarets are delighted to confirm that Robbie Brady has extended his stay at Turf Moor.

Burnley have exercised the 12-month option on his contract to keep the Irishman as an important member of Sean Dyche’s squad until June, 2021.

Brady joined the Clarets as the club’s then-record buy from Norwich City in January, 2017 and has since made 63 appearances.

Injury, along with the emergence of Dwight McNeil as an option on Burnley’s left flank, have limited Brady’s game-time for periods of his Clarets’ career.

But the Dublin-born 28-year-old, who has been capped 46 times by the Republic of Ireland, remains a key component of Dyche’s plans.

Brady returned to training with the rest of the Clarets’ squad earlier this week ahead of an intended resumption of the Premier League programme later this summer.

And extending his stay at Turf Moor will allow the former Manchester United and Hull City man the chance to reproduce the kind of form that saw him light up the league as the Clarets made their advance on Europe in 2017/18.

Brady was an ever-present starter in the opening 15 games as Dyche’s men laid the foundations for their seventh-place finish before suffering a knee injury at Leicester City which curtailed his campaign and kept him sidelined for 10 months.


