BFCitC Launches Claret for Blue Fundraiser

Burnley FC in the Community and East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust,which includes Burnley General Teaching Hospital, are teaming up to raise vital funds to support the work of both charities by launching the Claret for Blue challenge.

The Claret for Blue challenge tasks Burnley FC fans with raising £20,534 – the average Turf Moor attendance last season – which will be split 50/50 between the two organisations.

To take part in the challenge, supporters simply need to don their Burnley shirt and walk, run, cycle, hop or skip 10 km, donating £1 for every 1 km they complete (£10 in total). And prizes are up for grabs for the fastest time, the most amount raised, unique traveller and junior achievement!

The challenge is a flexible one – experienced runners can run the 10km all in one go, the distance can be broken down into smaller chunks over time or, alternatively, why not run it as a team with the distance split between a group i.e four people run 2.5km each?

All we ask is that you screen shot your distance, take a selfie, tag in @burnleyfc_com and link your JustGiving page to the Claret for Blue campaign or make a donation directly to it.

You can then fly your Burnley shirt in your window next to your NHS rainbows to showcase your achievement!

The deadline for you to complete your Claret for Blue challenge is set for Sunday 28th June.

Let’s go!

All funds raised will be split between Burnley FC in the Community (charity number: 1155856) and East Lancashire Hospitals Trust (charity number 1050478).

We ask all those who would like to take part in the Claret for Blue challenge to please read the following guidelines and disclaimers carefully:

Social distancing :

Activity should only take place in compliance with current Government policy.

You could use this challenge as your daily exercise. Please ensure you always remain at least two metres from other people and wash your hands as soon as you get home. Do not meet up with others, even family or friends, to complete this challenge together.

Full Government guidance can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-guidance-on-social-distancing-and-for-vulnerable-people/guidance-on-social-distancing-for-everyone-in-the-uk-and-protecting-older-people-and-vulnerable-adults

Health disclaimer:

Burnley FC in the Community strongly recommends that you consult with your doctor before beginning any new exercise program.

You should be in good physical condition and be able to participate in the exercise before choosing to take part.

You should understand that when participating in any exercise or exercise programme, there is the possibility of physical injury. If you engage in the Claret for Blue fundraising challenge, you agree that you do so at your own risk, are voluntarily participating in these activities and assume all risk of injury to yourself.

Burnley FC in the Community cannot be held responsible for any injuries or worse which may occur when taking part in the Claret for Blue fundraising initiative.

GDPR

Burnley FC in the Community is committed to ensuring we have the appropriate consent in place from individuals that participate in our community activities. In accordance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) we are required to gain the necessary consent and we are committed to ensuring individuals have real choice and control over your data.

By sharing your name and pictures with us, you are giving us your consent to use them on our social media channels.

You can read our privacy policy in full here: https://www.burnleyfccommunity.org/privacy-policy/

Safeguarding

Burnley FC in the Community is committed to safeguarding children, young people and vulnerable adults and all BFCitC staff hold an enhanced criminal records check (DBS) and appropriate first aid and safeguarding qualifications.

You can find out more or read the full policy here: https://www.burnleyfccommunity.org/safeguarding/

Good luck!