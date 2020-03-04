Young Clarets Aim For Cup Upset

Striking prospect Joe McGlynn doesn’t want to go to Manchester City just to make up the numbers as the Clarets look to keep their FA Youth Cup dream alive.

Burnley head to the Etihad Academy Stadium tonight (Wednesday) for a quarter-final tie which will see them start as underdogs against a City side desperate to go one step further than their recent predecessors.

City have lost in four of the last five finals of a competition they have won twice and the Clarets won for the only time in 1968.

The hosts – coached by ex-City and Burnley striker Gareth Taylor – are also flying high in their league competition, sitting 13 points clear at the top of the U18 Premier League’s northern group with 14 wins from 17 games.

But the Clarets have invariably saved their best for the Youth Cup this season in their best run since reaching the last four in 2012.

Tony Philliskirk’s side – which is third in the lower-ranked U18 Professional Development League’s northern section – has knocked out Curzon Ashton, Mansfield Town and West Bromwich Albion without conceding a goal.

And McGlynn – a 17-year-old forward who has really come of age in the Clarets’ Academy sides this season – is looking to try and keep the run going by pulling off a shock at City and setting up a semi-final trip to either Arsenal or Blackburn Rovers.

“Getting into the last eight of the Youth Cup is a huge achievement and something we are all proud of,” said the Scotland youth international (below), who has graduated to become a regular for the Clarets’ U23s this season.

“But we don’t want to stop here. We want to go on in this competition and try and win it.

“We know Man City are a great team and we’ve seen what they’ve done this season and in the last couple of years.

“They have won a lot of games and competitions, but they have also lost games and been broken down by teams.

“With the hard work we give and the quality of our players we are capable of creating another upset than can happen in this cup.”

McGlynn – yet to score in the run to the last eight but still a major weapon in the Clarets’ armoury – added: “I’m very excited for the game, as are the rest of the lads. We have prepared right and we feel confident going into the tie.

“It will be a massive day for me and the rest of the squad as it’s the biggest game of the season so far.

“With everyone watching, family and friends, we want to perform. But most importantly, we want to win the game.”

City have beaten Swansea City, Aston Villa and Fulham to get this far and Taylor – a popular figure at Turf Moor in a productive two-and-a-half-year stay from 2001 – has been doing his homework on Burnley as he looks to deliver the trophy back to City for the first time since 2008.

“The FA Youth Cup is something we’ve wanted now for a few years,” Taylor (above) told City’s club website.

“Last year, we came very close. Hopefully, this year we can go one better, but it’s a difficult competition to win.

“We’ll focus heavily on Burnley. We’ve been watching them quite a bit.

“We’ll make sure we’re ready to go and that the boys we put out on Wednesday give ourselves the best possible chance.

“The performance is important and hopefully, that will give us the result we’re looking for.”

Wednesday night’s game kicks off at 7pm with tickets priced £3 adults and £1 concessions available outside the Academy Stadium on City’s Etihad campus.