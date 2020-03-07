Wood: It's A Good Place To Be In

Chris Wood chalked up a personal best and hopes there’s still more to come from him and the team.

The Clarets’ striker notched his 11th Premier League goal of the season – surpassing the 10 he managed in his first two seasons at Turf Moor – as Burnley extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Wood marked his return to the starting line-up for the first time in three weeks following a hamstring injury by putting the Clarets in front on his 350th appearance in English League Football.

And even though Spurs survived a first-half onslaught to hit back from the penalty spot after the break, the New Zealand international was happy with another good night’s work.

“It’s always nice to get back on the scoresheet early, especially when you’ve been out for a couple of games,” said Wood – joining Danny Ings as the joint leading scorer in a season during the Clarets’ Premier League days.

“It’s nice to have that tally ticked past from the past seasons.

“It’s a good place to be in and hopefully there are a lot more to come.

“The first half was fantastic. I think we played extremely well and created some good opportunities.

“We started well and it was nice to get on top with a goal. We had a few more chances and felt like we had a good first-half performance.

“The second half we started off a bit quiet but then we came into our own again and we had chances to win it.

“I think we’re quite pleased with the way we played, except for the first 10-minute spell in the second half.

“We would have liked to have got more from the game, but a point against a very good side is an upward step for us.”

Wood was a central figure throughout as he and Matej Vydra both went close to a second-half winner.

And it looked as though Wood should also have been awarded a penalty minutes after Tottenham’s spot-kick when he was barged to the ground by Davinson Sanchez.

“He came over the top exactly as Tarks had done on Lamela about five minutes beforehand. It’s the same type of foul, in my opinion,” suggested the striker.

“He didn’t touch the ball in any sense. I don’t understand why it’s not the same, but that’s life and we move on.”

That means a trip to champions Manchester City next Saturday, with the Clarets sitting comfortably in 10th place in the table with 39 points.

“We feel good. We just want to keep that run going,” Wood added.

“It’s a big one next week, which is going to be tough, but I don’t see why we can’t go there full of confidence.

“We’ve got on a good run at a good time and we’ve got some good games ahead to hopefully keep it going and we can continue to look up.”