In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier League players have joined together to encourage fans to stay home and save lives in a ‘We Are One Team’ video.

With the football season currently suspended, players from all 20 Premier League clubs - including Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood - have recorded a message from their own homes, urging fans to support each other, stay home and help slow the spread of the virus.

In a show of unity, players voice a single message making it clear that the usual rivalries within football are currently irrelevant – right now, we are one team with a shared goal: to save lives.

The following players appear in the video:

Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth), Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal FC), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa FC), Glenn Murray (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), Ashley Westwood (Burnley FC), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea FC), Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace FC), Fabian Delph (Everton FC), Wes Morgan (Leicester City FC), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool FC), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City FC), Harry Maguire (Manchester United FC), Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United FC), Teemu Pukki (Norwich City FC), Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United FC), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton FC), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur FC), Danny Welbeck (Watford FC), Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham United FC), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC)

The Premier League, clubs and players have already voiced their thanks to healthcare workers and helped promote important public health messaging as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League clubs are providing wide-ranging support for their communities. Examples of this help include the provision of facilities for medical use and as accommodation for NHS staff, supporting foodbanks, transporting food and medicines and calling the most vulnerable members of society.