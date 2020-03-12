Skip to site footer
WATCH LIVE: The Manager's Press Conference

2 Hours ago

Broadcast: Burnley - Pre Match Presser (Manchester City) on March 12, 2020

Burnley - Pre Match Presser (Manchester City) on March 12, 2020

Watch today's press conference LIVE on Clarets Player, ahead of the weekend's Premier League game against Manchester City.

Premium subscribers to Clarets Player can watch the manager’s weekly pre-match press conference live, via the club website or the official Burnley FC app.

Sean Dyche is due to face the media at 1.30pm.

