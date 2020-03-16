Skip to site footer
Club News

Vydra Is Player Of The Month

Striker lands LoveBet prize after topping supporters' vote

2 Hours ago

LOVEBET | Player of the Month - February 2020

Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor and Matej Vydra are all nominees for February's player of the month. Vote now at burnleyfc.com/POTM

Matej Vydra has been chosen as the Clarets’ LoveBet Player of the Month for February.

The striker topped a vote from supporters to win the award for the first time.

The Clarets were unbeaten during last month, with Vydra playing a key role in back-to-back wins over Southampton and Bournemouth.

Matej Vydra goal 1.jpg

The Czech international scored a goal-of-the-season contender to wrap up a 2-1 win at St Mary’s Stadium as he ended a 17-month wait to get on the scoresheet.

And he was on target again the following week as his coolly taken opener set up the Clarets’ 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.

“It was a fantastic month and this the perfect way to remember it,” said Vydra.

“Thanks to the fans who voted for. They have always been behind me and supported me.

“It was nice to pay them back and to help the team keep our run going.”


