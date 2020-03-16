Vydra Is Player Of The Month

Matej Vydra has been chosen as the Clarets’ LoveBet Player of the Month for February.

The striker topped a vote from supporters to win the award for the first time.

The Clarets were unbeaten during last month, with Vydra playing a key role in back-to-back wins over Southampton and Bournemouth.

The Czech international scored a goal-of-the-season contender to wrap up a 2-1 win at St Mary’s Stadium as he ended a 17-month wait to get on the scoresheet.

And he was on target again the following week as his coolly taken opener set up the Clarets’ 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.

“It was a fantastic month and this the perfect way to remember it,” said Vydra.

“Thanks to the fans who voted for. They have always been behind me and supported me.

“It was nice to pay them back and to help the team keep our run going.”