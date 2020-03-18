Skip to site footer
Vydra Is 'Goal-den' Boy

Clarets striker wins goal of the month award for Saints strike

2 Hours ago

Matej Vydra picks up the Premier League's Budweiser Goal Of The Month award for February, for his strike against Southampton. Congratulations Vyds!

Matej Vydra has won the Budweiser Premier League Goal of the Month award.

Vydra’s stunning finish at Southampton earned the Clarets’ striker the prize for February.

And his winning effort – which gave the Clarets a 2-1 victory at St Mary’s Stadium during their current seven-match unbeaten run – made it a landmark Turf Moor double after Sean Dyche was earlier named as the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month.

Vydra, whose first goal for 17 months saw him collect a long pass from Jeff Hendrick on his chest before giving the Saints’ defence the slip and volleying left-footed into the top corner, beat seven other short-listed players to the top-flight award.

“I’m delighted and honoured to have won this,” said the Czech Republic international.

“It was a special goal for me after waiting so long and, more importantly, a big goal for the team.

“I’ll remember it for a long time and hopefully there will be many more to come in a Burnley shirt.”

Vydra followed up his goal-of-the-month winner at Southampton with another goal in the Clarets’ 3-0 victory over Bournemouth a week later to help him win Burnley’s LoveBet Player of the Month award for the first time.

 


