U23 Weekend Loan Review

A latest round-up on how all the Clarets' youngsters out on loan got on over the weekend

5 Hours ago

A close look at how the U23s out on loan got on over the weekend.

Six of the 11 U23s out on loan were all in action over the weekend for their respective clubs.

Ryan Cooney and Adam Phillips both once again started for Morecambe, as the Shrimps drew 1-1 at home against Crewe, with Phillips being sent off in the last minute.

Josh Benson, who scored a free-kick last Tuesday for Grimsby Town and left-back Anthony Glennon, lined up for Ian Holloway's side, as the Mariners fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Northampton Town.

Benson.jpg

Midfielder Christian N'Guessan featured as a late substitute in Oldham Athletic's 5-0 win over Newport County at Boundary Park.

Striker Rob Harker started for a fourth consecutive match for Hartlepool United, as the National League side drew 1-1 at Boreham Wood.

Oliver Younger was serving his suspension for St Patricks Athletic, after picking up a red card in his previous game.

Meanwhile, there was no matches for Blyth Spartans and Scott Wilson, due to postponement and Chesterfield and Jordan Cropper had a free weekend, with no FA Trophy action for the Spireites.

Picture courtesy of Morecambe FC and Grimsby Town / Lee Blease.


