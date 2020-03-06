TICKETS: Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everything you need to know relating to tickets for the Clarets trip to Selhurst Park in April

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Saturday 4th April

Kick off – 15:00

Agreed allocation – 1100

Tickets

Adults - £30

Over 65s - £20

Under 22 - £20

Under 18 - £16

Full time student - £20

Loyalty points schedule



Season ticket holders with 6000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Saturday 14th March at 12:30pm

Ticket office – Monday 16th March at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 4000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Monday 16th March at 5:00pm

Ticket office – Tuesday 17th March at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 2000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Tuesday 17th March at 5:00pm

Ticket office – Wednesday 18th March at 9:15am

Season ticket holders (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Wednesday 18th March at 5:00pm

Ticket office – Thursday 19th March at 9:15am

General sale (maximum 4 per clarets number)

Online and ticket office – Friday 20th March at 9:15am

Please note: you will need to use a clarets number with purchase history in order to buy tickets for this game.

Ticket sales



The methods of sale are online, in person or by postal application.

The final day for online sales is Wednesday 1st April at 12pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

The final sales date is Friday 3rd April at 12pm.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture:

The tickets are to be collected from the ticket office at Burnley Football Club if you select 'collect' as the fulfilment option for this fixture.